Sarim case: Two suspects ‘arrested’ in apartment raid

KARACHI: In an important development in the case of Sarim, who was ‘murdered’ after being kidnapped in port city, the CIA Specialized Unit raided Bait-ul-Anam Apartments in North Karachi and ‘detained’ two suspects.

According to investigative sources, the Special Investigation Unit (CIA) conducted the raid as part of Sarim’s abduction case. During the operation, two suspects were taken into custody.

The CIA team, accompanied by sniffer dogs, thoroughly searched vacant flats in the flats. Forensic evidence, including a bedsheet, was collected from one of the flats.

Investigators also collected other items from the site for forensic analysis and inspected abandoned vehicles in the vicinity using sniffer dogs.

The operation, conducted in collaboration with CPLC and other officials, took place unexpectedly after 3 a.m.

Sources revealed suspicions that Sarim had remained inside the building from the time he went missing until his body was discovered. Following preliminary medical reports, the investigation has shifted focus.

Sarim, a young boy, was reported missing on January 7. He had gone with his brother to study at a madrassa located in the apartment mosque but did not return home. His elder brother came back alone, raising alarms.

Earlier, Sarim’s family had filed a missing person’s report, fearing abduction, after he failed to return from a nearby madrasa on January 7.

The father of the child received some suspicious calls and messages from unknown numbers, with some demanding the online transfer of money and one caller asking for the child’s picture. He sent a picture to that number which went switched off.