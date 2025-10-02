Gardner shines as Australia beats Kiwis in World Cup opener

Defending champions Australia beat New Zealand by 89 runs in the opening match of the Women’s World Cup.

The Kiwi team was bowled out for 237 runs in 43.2 overs while chasing a target of 327 set by Australia in a match played in Indore. Ashleigh Gardner was named Player of the Match for her magnificent century, letting the Aussie team win over the Kiwis.

However, skipper Sophie Devine’s century went in vain. She scored 111 runs, while Amelia added 33 runs.

On the bowling front, Phoebe Litchfield and Sophie Molineux took three wickets each for Australia. Gardner scored 115 runs off just 83 balls, Litchfield contributed 45, and Kim added 38 runs.

In response, Jess Kerr and Marry claimed three wickets each for the New Zealand side.

Earlier, 2023, an all-round performance by Ashleigh Gardner helped the defending champions Australia reach the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 final after beating India by five runs in their nerve-wracking semi on Thursday.

Beth Mooney, who played a key role in Australia winning the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games against the same opposition, let her experience do the talking as her half-century propelled her side to 172-4.