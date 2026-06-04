Garner’s Love Triangle: Affleck Presence Shakes Relationship

Jennifer Garner’s famously drama-free love life is facing its biggest test yet. According to multiple insiders, Garner, 53, and longtime boyfriend John Miller, 47, have quietly entered couples therapy to navigate growing tension — and the source of the strain isn’t infidelity or distance. It’s her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

From Co-Parenting to Codependent?

Garner and Affleck, 52, finalized their divorce in 2018 after 13 years of marriage, but their bond as parents to Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13, has remained unusually close. That closeness has only intensified since Affleck’s split from Jennifer Lopez in 2025.

Sources say Affleck has “leaned heavily” on Garner for emotional support, attending family dinners, holidays, and even staying over at their home. Miller, the CaliGroup CEO who’s dated Garner on and off since 2018, has been patient — until now.

“John has been so patient with the whole Ben situation, but it’s really grating on him,” one insider told Radar Online. “He loves Jennifer and doesn’t want to lose her, but there’s only so long he can stand having a third wheel in this relationship before he cracks”.

The Birthday Hug That Sparked It All

The tipping point reportedly came on March 2, when Affleck was photographed with his arms wrapped around Garner at their son Samuel’s 13th birthday paintball party in Castaic, California. Garner appeared comfortable, but the images set off alarm bells for Miller.

“John doesn’t like sharing Jen, and there is a divide when it comes to her and Ben,” a source told the Daily Mail in August 2024. “He wishes it wasn’t like that because he understands they are a family, but it gets to him like it would anyone”.

Miller isn’t demanding Garner cut Affleck out completely. But he’s asking for “clearer boundaries,” especially as wedding rumors swirl. Radar Online reports Miller delivered a firm ultimatum: “Get rid of Ben Affleck, or I’m out!”. While that may be tabloid hyperbole, insiders agree Miller wants to be “the priority in Jen’s life,” and right now, “Ben is still in that spot”.

Garner’s Balancing Act

For Garner, the situation is complicated. In a January 2026 interview with Marie Claire UK, she reflected on the 2015 split: “The actual breaking up of a family is what was hard. Losing a true partnership and friendship is what was hard”. Today, she says co-parenting with Affleck has reached “peace and equanimity and a partnership that I didn’t know I would ever get back to”.

She’s called Miller her partner and said, “I have so much love in my life”. But sources say she also “feels responsible for him in a way” when it comes to Affleck.

That loyalty has a cost. During Affleck’s rocky marriage to Lopez, Garner reportedly acted as “marriage counselor” and “mediator,” a role that Miller found “tough coping with”.

Therapy, Not Ultimatums?

Despite the tension, Miller was photographed visiting Garner’s Brentwood home days after the viral birthday hug, “visibly unphased by the media frenzy”. A source clarified: “Ben is not Jen’s boyfriend, nor is he her husband anymore. John is her partner, and she is happy in her relationship”.

Still, the couple is reportedly exploring therapy to “address growing issues and define personal boundaries”. Friends of Affleck believe he’d “jump at the chance to reconcile” if Garner and Miller ever split, but Garner has “firmly dismissed” that idea. As one insider put it: “Ben loves Jennifer more than any woman he has ever loved besides his mom”.