Gary Goldsmith breaks silence on health battle, Kate’s recovery

Gary Goldsmith, Princess Catherine’s maternal uncle, has opened up about experiencing a life-threatening health emergency, while offering his niece praise for her strength after undergoing cancer treatment. The businessman, 61, spoke about the medical emergency during an interview, which revealed a harrowing incident that nearly cost him his life.

It also adds an extra layer of concern to the Middleton family, who have already been dealing with other difficult circumstances. A Near-Death Experience Goldsmith explained how he had a serious medical emergency at his home and became severely unwell.

Upon being taken to hospital, he was identified to be experiencing massive internal bleeding due to esophageal varices.

These occur when veins in the esophagus that connect to the liver swell up, usually due to an underlying liver problem. Emergency surgeons managed to operate on him and place bands around the damaged vessels in his esophagus, preventing the bleeding.

“ If the surgeon hadn’t put the bands on the veins, I would have bled out,” Goldsmith shared, before revealing he spent two days in the intensive care unit (ICU). From then he began his recovery over a longer period. A challenging time for the Middleton’s However, this event could have added further stress to a family already navigating Prince Catherine’s health struggles.

Goldsmith highlighted how his sister Carole Middleton was looking after her and so was a very important person at this challenging time.“

You look at your brother struggling and it’s one thing. Your daughter fighting for her life due to the disease itself, and the side effects it brings – cancer is massive,” Goldsmith said. Carole had advised her brother to look after himself in the days following his procedure, and he admitted that “she said I needed to take better care of myself”.

This includes sleeping and eating more, while also introducing some sort of daily exercise regime. Princess Catherine’s BraveryDespite having undergone his own major operation, the entrepreneur revealed that he was “so proud” of Princess Catherine and everything that she has accomplished during her recovery journey, including the completion of the National Three Peaks Challenge. For those who don’t know it is the act of climbing three of Britain’s and Northern Ireland’s highest peaks – Ben Nevis, Snowdon, andScafell Pike – within a maximum of 24 hours.

Prince Catherine completed the challenge in support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity – a charity which supports patients and their loved ones in receiving high-quality, holistic care across a range of locations within the UK.

Goldsmith confessed he was “awestruck” by Catherine’s “enormous resilience”.