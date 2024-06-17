‘No one supports anyone’: Gary Kirsten on Pakistan team’s unity

Pakistan white-ball coach Gary Kirsten has opened a pandora box following the national team’s disastrous run in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, questioning the unity among players and fitness, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that Gary Kristen expressed his concerns over the lack of unity within the Pakistan cricket team, stating that no one supports anyone in the team, and instead, are working in isolation.

He stated that he has never witnessed such a situation in his coaching career, having worked with multiple teams in the past.

Gary Kirsten also pointed out that the team’s skill level is significantly lagging as compared to the rest of the world. “Despite playing so much cricket, no one knows which shot to play and when,” he claimed.

The white-ball coach stressed that if the team wants to compete with the best in the world, it needs to improve its fitness and skill set and learn to work together as a unit. He warned that players who fail to do so will not be part of the team.

For the unversed, Pakistan, in a first, knocked out of the T20 World Cup in the group stage after a crucial Group A fixture between the co-host United States of America (USA) and Ireland was abandoned here without a ball bowled.

The Green Shirts had a disastrous start to their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign as they suffered a shock loss against the USA in the Super Over.

Pakistan then succumbed to a frustrating six-wicket defeat against arch-rivals India at a jam-packed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 9.

The back-to-back defeats put Pakistan on the verge of an early exit from the tournament.

The former champions then finally got on the winning track when they registered a hard-fought seven-wicket victory over Canada.

Pakistan then edged past Ireland in another stiff challenge to bow out of the T20 World Cup 2024 with a win.

The 2009 champions finished third in Group A standings with four points in four matches.