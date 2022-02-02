Gas Crisis: Karachi industrialists, workers stage protest before SSGC office

KARACHI: The city’s industrialists along with workers have staged protest here against suspension of gas supply to Karachi industries, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The members of industrial area’s association and factory workers protesting with black flags against gas outage to factories in front of the gas utility’s head office in the city.

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, had issued an ultimatum of 72 hours for its protest in front of the Sui Southern Gas Company’s office, if gas supplies would not restore to the city’s industries.

Additional contingents of police and rangers have been deployed at the SSGC head office in view of the protest.

The industrial areas associations have given a joint call for protest over suspension of gas supply.

Earlier, businessmen delegations met the Governor and Chief Minister of Sindh to highlight the lack of gas supply to Karachi’s industries and demanded restoration of gas supply to industrial units.

The gas cuts to the city’s industrial units have been for over 100 days during the winter season, industrialists complained. The key input shortage is causing troubles for the manufacturing sector to meet its international export commitments on time, as well as paying off banks loans, they lamented.

