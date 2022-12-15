Gas crisis, LPG import come under discussion in court

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court sought arguments from the parties in the petition filed for the gas crisis in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Advocate Azhar Siddique, a member of the Judicial Activism Panel, filed the petition against Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Ltd (SNGPL), stating that the SNGPL does not take steps to give alternative in gas crisis.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Choudhary Iqbal heard the proceedings in which the petitioner holds the stance that, “instead of finding any alternative against the gas load-shedding, Sui Northern company officially announced gas availability for 6 hours only.”

“The federal government is making agreements to procure LPG gas from abroad, instead of foreign agreements, valuable foreign exchange can be saved by producing LPG domestically,” the petitioner said.

The advocate pleaded with the court to take notice of the non-production of gas at the national level and give orders to produce gas from local production.

The LHC asked for further arguments from the petitioner and adjourned the hearing till December 21.

Comments