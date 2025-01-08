Gas explosion kills two in KP’s Kaghan

KAGHAN: At least two persons on Wednesday lost lives in a devastating incident, due to a gas cylinder leakage in Paras Kaghan, ARY News reported.

According to eyewitness, the incident that occurred late at night resulted from an unnoticed gas leak. The powerful blast caused significant damage to the property, leaving no chance for rescue teams and locals to save the victims.

Nazeer Shah, the owner of the well-known Bismillah Hotel in Paras, and his wife lost their lives in the tragic incident and have left the local community in mourning, with many calling for urgent action to prevent such incidents in the future.

The Hazara Division has witnessed a series of similar tragedies in recent years, underscoring a persistent issue with faulty gas cylinders and inadequate safety awareness.

In 2023, a gas cylinder explosion in Mansehra claimed the lives of three family members and injured four others. Similarly, a 2022 incident in Abbottabad resulted in two deaths and severe burns to three individuals at a local tea stall.

Similarly, in Battagram, a cylinder blast in 2021 left five people injured and caused significant property damage at a small restaurant.

These repeated occurrences have drawn attention to the lack of proper regulations and enforcement regarding gas cylinder safety.