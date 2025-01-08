web analytics
16.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Gas explosion kills two in KP’s Kaghan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KAGHAN: At least two persons on Wednesday lost lives in a devastating incident, due to a gas cylinder leakage in Paras Kaghan, ARY News reported. 

According to eyewitness, the incident that occurred late at night resulted from an unnoticed gas leak. The powerful blast caused significant damage to the property, leaving no chance for rescue teams and locals to save the victims.

Nazeer Shah, the owner of the well-known Bismillah Hotel in Paras, and his wife lost their lives in the tragic incident and have left the local community in mourning, with many calling for urgent action to prevent such incidents in the future.

The Hazara Division has witnessed a series of similar tragedies in recent years, underscoring a persistent issue with faulty gas cylinders and inadequate safety awareness.

In 2023, a gas cylinder explosion in Mansehra claimed the lives of three family members and injured four others. Similarly, a 2022 incident in Abbottabad resulted in two deaths and severe burns to three individuals at a local tea stall.

Similarly, in Battagram, a cylinder blast in 2021 left five people injured and caused significant property damage at a small restaurant.

These repeated occurrences have drawn attention to the lack of proper regulations and enforcement regarding gas cylinder safety.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.