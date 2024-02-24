Gas leak explosion injures six in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: At least six injured in a gas leak explosion occurred at a home in Dhok Sayeidan, Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the rescue officials said that the explosion occurred because of gas leakage and injured a man, his wife and four children.

Rescue sources said that the injured children and their parents have been shifted to the nearby hospital.

Earlier, at least four members of a family sustained burn wounds in an explosion due to gas leakage in the SITE Area neighborhood of Karachi.

According to police, the incident occurred within the remits of Mominabad police station, where a gas explosion blew off a house in the Metroville area, resulting in injuries to four people.

“The injured included a family comprising a man and a woman and two children,” they said adding the explosion caused damage to the parts of the house besides also resulting in the collapse of the boundary wall.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital for treatment as police said that they were investigating the cause of the explosion.

In a separate incident, a powerful gas explosion in Balochistan’s Lasbela district killed at least 12 people and injured several others.

According to police, the cylinder exploded while being refilled at a filling shop in the main Bela bazaar of Lasbela. The blast also damaged nearby buildings, shops and around two dozen motorbikes parked in the vicinity.

Levies officials immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital.