Gas leakage explosion kills three in Quetta

QUETTA: At least three dead in a gas leakage explosion on Airport Road Achakzai Colony in Quetta, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the tragic incident occurred in a house due to a gas leakage, leaving three people including two children dead whereas two others sustained injuries.

Last week, a policeman, his wife, and six children sustained burn injuries in an explosion that occurred in the residential quarters of Karachi Central Jail due to a gas leakage

The incident took place on Sunday morning in the residential quarters of Karachi Central Jail when an explosion occurred due to a gas leakage, leading to a fire.

As a result of the blaze, Head Constable Tariq, his wife, and six children sustained injuries.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police and rescue agencies rushed to the scene. The fire brigade managed to control the fire, while the rescue agencies transferred the injured to the burns ward of Civil Hospital.

According to the police, the injured received medical treatment at Civil Hospital Burns Center, and the condition of the police officer, his wife, and two children was reported to be critical.

In a separate incident, a gas explosion in a house – used to sell computer equipment online – was reported from Karachi’s North Nazimabad area, in which one person died.

According to the rescue officials, the reason for the explosion was due to gas filling in a house, while the victim who perished in the explosion was identified as the gatekeeper of the house, whose body is been shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.