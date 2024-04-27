Gas load shedding, fixed charges challenged in SHC

KARACHI: A citizens has challenged Gas load shedding and fixed charges in bills in the Sindh High Court, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The high court has served notices to parties over a petition of a woman resident of Model Colony of Karachi against gas load shedding and fixed charges in gas bills.

The court has summoned reply from the federal ministry of oil and gas, Sui Southern Gas Company and other parties within four weeks.

The petitioner has said that various taxes have been added in gas bills for last few months, while additional Rs. 400, have also been included in the name of ‘fixed charges’ in the bill. “No explanation has been given of the additional taxes and ‘fixed charges'”.

“The gas remains unavailable when it required,” petitioner said. The citizen pleaded to the court to order respondents that the bills should be issued according to the gas consumption reading in gas meters.

The petitioner also requested to the court to issue orders for the end of the gas load shedding.