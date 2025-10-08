New gas reserves discovered in Jamshoro, confirms PPL

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has announced the discovery of new gas reserves in the Kotri Block-I area of District Jamshoro, according to a notification issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), ARY News reported.

The company stated that the drilling operation at the “Barki-1” well in the Kotri Block commenced on July 21. The well was drilled to a depth of 3,392 feet, where the presence of hydrocarbons was confirmed.

During the completion integrity test, the well produced 1.5 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas. To enhance the gas flow, acid stimulation treatment was performed, which successfully increased the output to 5.5 MMSCFD.

The well is currently flowing at a pressure exceeding 460 pounds per square inch (psi), PPL added.

The company further stated that assessment work has begun to evaluate potential gas production from additional wells within the Kotri North Block, marking another promising development in Pakistan’s domestic energy exploration efforts.

Earlier, the Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) announced that more oil and gas reserves had been discovered in Sindh.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), OGDCL announced the gas/condensate discovery from the exploratory well, Faakir-1, in Khairpur district.

The well is operated by OGDCL, holding a 95% working interest, in joint venture with Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL), which holds the remaining 5% interest.

“Faakir-1 was spudded on December 31, 2024, as an exploratory well and drilled to a total depth of 4,185 meters in the Sembar Formation. The well was drilled using OGDCL’s in-house expertise in close collaboration with the joint venture partner,” OGDCL stated. “Based on the interpretation of wireline log results, two Drill Stem Tests (DSTs) were carried out in the Lower Goru Formation, targeting the massive sand and basal sand intervals”.

“The cumulative test results indicated a production of 6.4 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (MMSCFD) and 55 barrels per day (BPD) of condensate through a 32/64” choke,“ OGDCL noted. “The wellhead flowing pressures recorded were 450 psi for DST-1 and 850 psi for DST-2, respectively”.

