KARACHI: Following the intense, unannounced gas load-shedding, people in the megacity are being forced to purchase a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder, but unfortunately, the cost of these cylinders has also surged, adding to their financial strain.

According to local market estimates, fibre gas cylinders, ranging from 5kg to 13kg, are being sold between Rs. 7,500 and 13,500.

Meanwhile, smaller iron cylinders, typically between 2kg and 6kg, are available at prices ranging from Rs. 1,200 to Rs. 5,000.

Citizens describe the situation as increasingly difficult, noting that the Sui gas supply is either inconsistent or nearly unavailable in many areas. As a result, households are being forced to rely on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for everyday cooking needs.

Many residents say they are also making additional arrangements to cope with utility shortages. Solar panels are being installed to address frequent electricity outages, while water tankers are being purchased due to limited access to running water.

“We are managing everything on our own, what the government is doing for people”, a resident criticised, expressing frustration at the rising financial burden.

Citizens have called on the government to take notice of their situation and introduce relief measures, urging authorities to ease the pressure on households struggling to meet basic needs.