Gas supply affected in Sindh, Balochistan: SSGC

Gas supply to several areas of Sindh and Balochistan is affected due to gas leakage in one of the feeder lines of Gambat Gas field, supplying gas to Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), the company’s spokesperson said on Monday.

According to Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) spokesperson, due to the gas leakage, the system is experiencing a gas shortage of 38mmcfd.

The statement said that a team of Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has begun pipeline repair which is expected to be completed within 20 hours.

“Due to this reason, some areas in Sindh and Balochistan will face low gas pressure. Inconvenience is regretted,” said the SSGC.

Read more: Gas supply suspended in THESE Karachi areas for 24 hours

On July 28, the gas supply was suspended in half of Karachi for 24 hours.

According to Sui Southern spokesperson, the shutdown, which affected both domestic and industrial consumers, was due to the joining of transmission pipeline work.

The spokesperson said that the affected areas include Surjani Town, Manghopir, Qasba Town, Orangi, North Karachi, North Nazimabad, FB Area, Gulberg, Buffer Zone, Site Industrial Area, Baldia, Ittehad Town, Kemari, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Ahsanabad, Janjal Goth, and Super Highway surroundings.