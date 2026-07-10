Certain news items have been published in the media yesterday giving the impression as if a new wave of supply disruption/force majeure has hit the gas consumers which will lead to curtailment in gas supplies.

Such items don’t reflect the ground realities while no change has been made to the gas supplies to consumers.

It is highlighted that the Force Majeure declared by Qatar Energy in March 2026 has been extended from time to time including the latest extension as conveyed vide SNGPL letter. This is an ongoing situation and no new adverse development or curtailment in supplies has occurred, unlike the situation portrayed in the said news items.

The issue of gas supply has been meticulously managed under the guidance of the National Coordination & Management Council (NCMC) and the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division).

Indigenous supplies have been optimized and LNG cargoes are being regularly arranged to meet the Demand for all sectors.

Demand of household during cooking hours is being met. Continuous supply of gas to the industry and Fertilizer has been ensured to help sustain economic activity while special emphasis has been put on maximizing gas supply to Power to mitigate electricity load shedding.