Gas supply restored to various areas of Karachi

The pipeline upgrade work aimed at improving gas pressure has been completed in Karachi ahead of the scheduled time, SSGC spokesperson said.

According to spokesperson for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), gas supply to all sectors has commenced from 5 AM.

The task of connecting the 31-kilometer, 24-inch diameter pipeline was completed earlier than expected. The SSGC team successfully integrated the pipeline into the system before the scheduled time.

The Managing Director of Sui Southern praised the technical team for their prompt completion of the project, recognizing their efforts with commendation.

The MD SSGC has also extended apology to the consumers who faced hardships during the upgradation work

It is to be noted that the gas supply was suspended in half of Karachi for 24 hours on Sunday.

The citizens technically faced gas loadshedding for 31 hours as the SSGC suspend the supply of gas at 10pm daily.

According to Sui Southern spokesperson, the shutdown affected both domestic and industrial consumers.

Surjani Town, Manghopir, Qasba Town, Orangi, North Karachi, North Nazimabad, FB Area, Gulberg, Buffer Zone, Site Industrial Area, Baldia, Ittehad Town, Kemari, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Ahsanabad, Janjal Goth, and surrounding areas of Super Highway faced gas loadshedding