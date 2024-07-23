web analytics
New gas reserves discovered in Sindh

In a significant development, Mari Petroleum Company has successfully found new gas reserves from five wells in Sindh.

The company has completed the testing, production, and transmission of an additional 3 million metric standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas.

This development was announced following the submission of detailed reports to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

According to Mari Petroleum, the natural gas extracted from the Ghazij Gas Field is now being supplied to Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

On July 1, Mari Petroleum Company announced the discovery of new gas reserves in Sindh

The petroleum company penned a letter to the Pakistan Stock Exchange informing the discovery of the gas reserve in Sindh.

In the letter, the company asserted that a 1,006-meter well was drilled in the Ghazij Formation, where preliminary tests have indicated gas reserves of 5 million standard cubic feet per day from the well.

