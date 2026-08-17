Gas supply schedule announced for THESE areas by SSGC

Gas supplies in Quetta have been temporarily affected after an 18-inch-diameter pipeline was damaged, according to Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

The company said it had revised the gas supply schedule in parts of Quetta while repair work was under way.

Under the temporary schedule, Sui Gas will be available from 6:30 AM to 8:30 AM, in after noon12pm to 3 pm while in the evening Sui Gas will be supplied from 6:30 PM to 9 PM

SSGC said supplies would remain suspended during the intervening hours to maintain the required pressure and ensure operational stability across the network.

The company said the normal supply schedule would be restored once the situation improves.

Sui Gas supplies have also been temporarily suspended in some parts of Balochistan following damage to the pipeline.