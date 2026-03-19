Gas supply timings announced for Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD: Sui Southern Gas Company has announced a special gas supply schedule for Eid ul Fitr to facilitate consumers during the festive period.

According to a spokesperson, gas will be available to consumers on Chand Raat, ensuring households can prepare for Eid celebrations without disruption. The utility confirmed that gas supply will continue throughout all three days of Eid.

However, Sui Southern Gas Company stated that gas will remain suspended daily from 12:00am to 6:00am during Eid holidays as part of load management measures.

The company added that efforts are being made to ensure a smooth gas supply for both domestic and commercial users during the festive days. As per the schedule, uninterrupted gas will be provided from Chand Raat until midnight leading into the first day of Eid.

On the second and third days of Eid, gas will be available from 6:00am until 12:00am (midnight), allowing consumers to manage their cooking and other needs throughout the day.

Sui Southern Gas Company reiterated its commitment to facilitating customers while maintaining system stability during peak demand.

MARI Energies announces oil, gas discovery in Ghotki

Earlier, Mari Energies Limited announced a gas and condensate discovery at its Shams-1 exploratory well, located in the Mari Development and Production Lease (D&PL) area in Ghotki district, Sindh.

The company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that the well was spudded on January 30, 2026, and drilled to a depth of 3,075 metres.

The well targeted the Lower Goru-B sands as exploratory horizons. During testing, it produced gas at a rate of 47.98 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD), along with 64 barrels per day of condensate, at a choke size of 64/64”.

A stabilized wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 2,404 psig was recorded during the test.

Mari Energies is the operator of the Mari D&PL with 100% working interest, the statement added.