Gas supply suspended to CNG stations, industrial units

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Tuesday announced the suspension of gas supply to industrial units and compressed national gas (CNG) stations in Punjab and KPK from Wednesday (today), ARY News reported.

According to sources, the SNGPL has suspended gas supply to CNG stations and the non-export industrial sector for 48 hours.

The gas supply was suspended due to re-deployment of the Floating Storage and Re-gasification Unit (FSRU) at the Karachi port, said the gas company is a statement.

اہم اطلاع – ایل این جی ری گیسیفکیش یونٹ (FSRU) کی تبدیلی کے باعث گیس کی عارضی بندش کی جارہی ہے. – آج رات 12 بجے سے پنجاب اور خیبر پختونخواہ میں سی این جی، سیمنٹ اور غیر برآمدی جنرل انڈسٹری کے شعبوں کو گیس کی فراہمی معطل رہے گی. — SNGPL Official (@SNGPLofficial) September 14, 2021

On the other hand, All the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across Sindh and Balochistan will stay closed for four days, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) said.

According to a notification, the CNG stations will remain closed from 12.00 am on Monday (Sept 13) till 8am on Friday (Sept 17).

“Due to Dry Docking (Change of FSRU at Engro Terminal) that will take place from September 13 to 16, 2021, SSGC’s RLNG intake will be reduced from 150 to 75 MMCFD,” read the notification, a copy of which is available with ARY News.