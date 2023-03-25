Gas supply suspended in several Karachi localities in Ramazan

KARACHI: Gas supply has been suspended in several areas of the city during the holy month of Ramazan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The citizens of Karachi’s several areas have complained non-supply or low pressure of gas to domestic consumers during Sehri time.

Gas supply has been suspended in New Karachi, Surjani, Yousuf Goth, Taisar Town, Gadap, North Karachi sector 11, Nazimabad, Nusrat Bhutto Colony, Kathore, Landhi, Gulistan-e-Johar, Korangi-6, Malir, Saudabad, Mauripur, Lyari and other areas.

There are also complaints about low pressure of gas in several areas of the city, particularly in Sehri time.

Moreover, apart of gas, electricity supply has been shut down since Friday evening in dozens of villages in Kathore and Gadap.

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in a statement on Ramazan moon night had assured gas supply to domestic consumers during Sehar and Iftar timings in the holy month.

A spokesperson of the SSGC in a statement said that the gas utility will continue the gas profiling to ensure the pressure. “The gas load shedding will be conducted from 8:00 in the morning to 2:30pm,” the SSGC stated.

According to earlier reports, the SSGC was undecided on the load management during Ramazan, especially in Sehar and Iftar timings.

Comments