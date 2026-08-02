Gas supply to be suspended in These areas for 12 hours

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced a temporary suspension of gas supply in several areas of Karachi starting Saturday night, ARY News reported.

In a social media post, SSGC informed consumers that commissioning for a 16-inch diameter gas pipeline has been scheduled from Abul Hassan Isphani Road to Gulshan-e-Maymar. Under this project, all Town Border Stations (TBSs) along this route will be transferred to the new pipeline on Saturday night.

To complete this vital project, gas supply will be suspended in the following areas from Saturday, 10:00 PM to Sunday, 10:00 AM:

Affected Areas:

Parts of Gulshan-e-Iqbal

Gulshan-e-Maymar

Abul Hassan Isphani Road

Metroville

Parts of Scheme 33

Al-Asif Square

Read More: SSGC ordered to pay Rs30 million in damages over couple’s death in gas pipeline explosion