KARACHI: Due to the relocation and lowering of gas pipelines near the Nipa Flyover, gas supply will be temporarily suspended in several areas of Karachi during the night of Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24. This was reported by ARY News, citing a social media post from Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC).

According to the SSGC, the work is being conducted at the request of Trans Karachi. The project involves lowering a heavy-pressure pipeline (20-inch diameter) near the BRT route at Nipa.

The SSGC aims to complete the work during a scheduled shutdown starting Saturday at 10:00 PM and ending Sunday at 5:00 AM.

However, due to the technical nature of the task, work may extend until 8:00 AM on Sunday.

During this period, gas supply will be suspended or disrupted in major areas, including Liaquat National Hospital, Aga Khan University Hospital, and Karachi Central Prison.

Affected Areas Include:

All Blocks of Gulshan-e-Iqbal

PIB Colony

Jamshed Road

Lines Area

PECHS

Saddar

As the work will be completed, the consumers will be informed promptly, and eventually gas will be restored.

It is mentioned that the regular shutdown of SSGC continues to affect Karachi from 10 am to 12 pm, then from 3 pm to 6 pm. Later, from 10 pm to 6 am the next morning.