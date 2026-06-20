Gas supply to be suspended in THESE Karachi areas

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Saturday informed citizens that gas supply will be temporarily suspended in several parts of Karachi due to urgent repair work on a 4-inch diameter pipeline near the Karachi Expo Centre.

In a social media update posted on Facebook, the SSGC stated that the 4-inch pipeline was accidentally damaged during ongoing construction work for the K-IV water supply project.

Repair work on the affected pipeline was initiated promptly, and the utility company expects the task to be completed within a few hours.

The company further specified that during the maintenance, gas supply will remain temporarily suspended in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13-D and the Pir Ilahi Buksh (PIB) Colony.

SSGC teams are working continuously to conclude the repairs as quickly as possible. The company added that it will make every effort to minimize the outage time and restore full service to citizens swiftly.

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The utility management has also apologized to the public for the inconvenience caused.