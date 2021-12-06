Gas supply to Punjab, KP CNG stations suspended

LAHORE: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has decided to suspend gas supply to all Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to meet the rising demand of domestic consumers on priority.

A spokesperson for the company said gas supply to CNG stations will be halted at 4pm today. The decision to suspended gas supply to the CNG sector was taken under the load management plan, he added.

“The decision is aimed at ensuring supply of gas to domestic consumers,” the spokesperson said.

It is pertinent to mention here that all CNG stations in Sindh were shut down on Dec 1 for two-and-half months. “The decision has been taken to keep the CNG stations closed in the province from December 1st to February 15,” a Sui Southern Gas Company spokesperson had said last week.

Various parts of the country face the issue of low gas pressure with the advent of winter season as people crank up heaters to keep themselves warm amid the cold weather, driving up the commodity’s demand.

