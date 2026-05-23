KARACHI: At the request of TransKarachi, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) will temporarily shut down the gas supply in areas surrounding the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route near the NIPA flyover for the second consecutive week, ARY News reported.

Work to lower a 20-inch high-pressure SSGC pipeline will be carried out along the BRT route near the NIPA flyover during the intervening night of May 23 and May 24.

While SSGC will attempt to complete the project during the scheduled load-shedding hours from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM, the technical nature of the work means the shutdown is likely to be extended until 8:00 AM.

During this period, the gas supply will be suspended or disrupted in several major areas and institutions, including Liaquat National Hospital, Aga Khan University Hospital, and the Karachi Central Prison.

Affected Areas Include:

All blocks of Gulshan-e-Iqbal

PIB Colony

Jamshed Road

Lines Area

PECHS

Saddar

SSGC stated that consumers will be updated promptly as soon as the work is completed, after which the gas supply will be fully restored.

It is mentioned that the regular shutdown of SSGC continues to affect Karachi from 10 am to 12 pm, then from 3 pm to 6 pm. Later, from 10 pm to 6 am the next morning.