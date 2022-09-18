Gastro claims six lives in Khairpur flood relief camps in 24 hrs

KHAIRPUR: At least six persons in flood relief camps in Khairpur district, including five children, died by gastroenteritis in 24 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sindh Health Department in an alarming report, earlier said that over one million people in flood-affected areas of Sindh have been infected by various diseases including gastroenteritis.

Two children Asifa 8, and Wakeela 2 died by gastro in Kotdiji taluka of Khairpur. An unnamed three-year girl died in Thari Mirwah, while two children and a woman died flood camps in Faiz Ganj and Nara talukas of the district.

Recently a patient of gastroenteritis dies in Garhi Khairo here in the flood-affected area.

The number of dead by contagious diseases at Taluka Hospital Garhi Khairo has reached to seven, hospital sources said.

According to the statistics issued by Sindh Health Department, as many as 1,079,000 people were suffering from infectious diseases after heavy rains and subsequent floods wreaked havoc in the province.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in a visit to flood affected areas said that the government providing medicines required for prevention of dengue fever. “People also facing diarrhea, gastroenteritis and other diseases apart of dengue in flood affected areas”, he added.

