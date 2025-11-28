Gaten Matarazzo opens up about living with Finn Wolfhard in 'Stranger Things' S5 shoot

In the recent news, the Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo revealed that he and his costar Finn Wolfhard lived together for almost a year while filming the fifth and final season of the Netflix sci-fi series, and it didn’t take long for their shared accommodations to end up in disarray.

He further elaborated, “It was a little bit of a college experience,” Gaten further told Jesse Tyler Ferguson on the November 18 episode of the Dinner’s on Me podcast. “I would look around three months after we lived together and be like, ‘This place is disgusting’”.

While the 23-year-old highlighted his tight-knit relationship with Finn, 22, he explained that their bond was precisely the root of their issues with cleanliness.

“We match each other’s energy a little bit,” he continued. “We got along so well and had been so close for so long that we didn’t really hold each other to a standard. So we were like, ‘Ah, f–k it. Whatever, man. We’ll get to it later.”

But the duo got a “wake-up call” when it came to making social plans during breaks from filming the show’s final episodes.

“We would plan to go out, and somebody would be like, ‘Alright, we’ll meet you at yours,’” Gaten recalled. “Both of us would be like, ‘No. Do not come within 10 feet of our home.’”

Fortunately, Gaten and Finn “got better” at keeping their place tidy towards the end of their tenure as roommates and just as importantly, their friendship remained intact.

“When you’re moving in with one of your best friends, you never know if you’re going to live together well,” he explained. “That could ruin friendships. It ruins a dynamic. If you’re mature enough, you can be like, ‘This isn’t working for us, so for the sake of our friendship, we should end this.’ But it was great.”

Production on the long-running series may have come to an end, but the show’s young stars, including Gaten, Finn, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp and Caleb McLaughlin, are still keeping close, with a little help from their group chat.

“We’re always just trying to hang out,” Millie told E! News’ Will Marfuggi earlier this month. “So, it’s always just us going, ‘When can you? Where are you? Where are you in the world?”