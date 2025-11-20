Gaten Matarazzo reflects on 'Stranger Things' farewell

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo said that the last day on set felt more like a graduation than a day of filming.

On November 18, Matarazzo, along with his co-stars, attended a special screening in Berlin ahead of the fifth and final season of Netflix’s Emmy Award-winning show Stranger Things.

“The last days are hectic for sure, ’cause you still have to wrap up the show and make sure the days are finished before the wrap day. So they were really busy,” said Matarazzo. “The whole last month was really crazy, but that last day specifically felt more like a graduation than a day onset.”

Fellow actor Caleb McLaughlin said that the final season of the series felt like a great close to a chapter, adding that he was ready to open the next one.

The scene is set in the 1980s. Season five will be split into three parts, with the first four episodes airing on November 26, the next three on December 25, and the finale on December 31