Gauri Khan reveals most ‘annoying habit’ of hubby Shahrukh Khan

Bollywood star wife Gauri Khan revealed the precious yet most ‘annoying’ habit of her husband Shahrukh Khan.

During the last aired episode of the ace filmmaker, Karan Johar-hosted talk show, ‘Koffee With Karan’, Gauri disclosed what annoys her the most about her husband.

It happened so when the host and a close friend of Khan, Johar spoke about King Khan always being a gracious host during his house parties. He spilt about how the ‘Dilwale’ actor always sees off guests to their cars. Gauri retorted him telling how this ‘precious’ habit of the better half ‘annoys’ her.

“He is always seeing off the guest to their car. Sometimes I feel like he spends more time outside than inside the hour during parties,” the star wife told the host.

“Then people start looking for him. It makes me feel like we are having the party outside on the road rather than inside the house,” she further vented.

In the same outing, Gauri also opened up on the ‘baggage’ she has to carry for being the wife of Shahrukh Khan, as it often leads to her being falsely perceived by her own potential clients.

Gauri, who is an interior designer by profession said, “Sometimes people do not want to get attached to the baggage of working with Shah Rukh Khan’s wife. It works against me 50% of the time.”

The power couple, Shahrukh and Gauri Khan got married back in 1991 and are proud parents to three kids – Aryan, Suhana and Abram.

