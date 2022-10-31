Gautam Gambhir calls Babar Azam a ‘selfish captain’

Former Indian opening batsman Gautam Gambhir called Pakistan’s cricket team skipper Babar Azam a ‘selfish captain’.

Commenting in Hindi during the Pak-Netherlands contest in the ICC T20 World Cup, Gautam Gambhir alleged that Babar Azam was showing selfishness and thinking about himself instead of the team.

He said that when you are failing, something should be changed, if you are failing as an opener, then you should have changed the number and should have opened with Fakhar Zaman.

Gautham Gambhir alleged that this is a sheer example of selfishness that you [Babar Azam] and Rizwan keep on opening to keep your numbers and your records high, but being a captain one should do what is good for the team.

The Indian player said that there are many captains but there are very few leaders. The match against the Netherlands was an opportunity for Babar Azam to set an example and open up with Fakhr Zaman instead of himself, Gautam Gambhir added.

Comments