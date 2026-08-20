Gayle King criticizes Hayden Panettiere’s mom over post-death remarks

Lesley Vogel, the mother of Hayden Panettiere, has come under fire from Gayle King for remarks she made about the actress following her passing.

It is deeply shocking that at the age of 36, considered far too young, Hayden died at home on August 16.

Lesley called Hayden “an amazingly talented girl in so many categories” during an interview with NBC News after her daughter passed away. “I think young people who grow up in the entertainment industry—it is a struggle, and it’s a very challenging industry,” she remarked.

While reading the comments on CBS Mornings, Gayle appeared deeply critical of the decision to discuss her daughter’s struggles so soon after her death. Gayle sharply took a jab at Lesley, saying, “You know, guys, you read this and all I can think is, ‘Thanks, Mom, for nothing.’”

The TV host additionally brought up Hayden’s previous comments regarding her strained relationship with her mother, who managed her career until she was 19.

The host expressed her dismay, stating, “It makes me so sad that with the opportunity you have after your daughter’s death, that’s what you choose to leave us with.”

On CBS Mornings, Kelly O’Grady agreed that Hayden’s mother’s comments might have been better kept to simple praise for her daughter.

Gayle King additionally commended Alan Panettiere, Hayden’s father, for his post-death remarks, which highlighted his daughter’s life and the positive influence she had on others.