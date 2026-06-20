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Gaza ceasefire a 'deadly illusion' as 265 children killed by Israel since truce: UNICEF

  • By AFP
    • -
  • Jun 20, 2026
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Gaza ceasefire a 'deadly illusion' as 265 children killed by Israel since truce: UNICEF
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