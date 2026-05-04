Gaza flotilla activists facing abuse in Israel jail: rights groups

Two foreign activists from a Gaza-bound flotilla who have been detained in prison in Israel are facing psychological abuse, death threats and poor detention conditions, a rights group representing them said Monday.

“Thiago Avila (one of the activists) who was also arrested from the ,Gaza-bound Flotilla, reported being subjected to repeated interrogations lasting up to eight hours in Israel. Interrogators have explicitly threatened him, stating he would either be ‘killed’ or ‘spend 100 years in jail’,” rights group Adalah, whose attorneys visited both activists in their detention Monday, said in statement.

Adalah added that a court would decide Tuesday whether to further extend Spanish national Saif Abu Keshek and Brazilian Avila’s detention.