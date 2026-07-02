Jerusalem: The Palestinian technocratic committee tasked with administering post-war Gaza said Wednesday it concluded two days of “highly productive” talks in Cyprus on easing humanitarian suffering and advancing plans to rebuild the territory.

The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) said on X that it held “a series of working meetings in Cyprus with experts and advisers of the Board of Peace, the Office of the High Representative for Gaza (Nikolai Mladenov) and the Tony Blair Institute”.

The talks focused on efforts to “relieve the suffering” of Gazans, the committee said, including through projects that “can be done immediately”.

Participants also reviewed plans for reconstruction, security and governance, while developing a framework to ensure transparency and accountability for international donors.

The committee reiterated its commitment to US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan and said it remained prepared to assume its responsibilities in coordination with the Board of Peace.

It gave no timeframe, saying further steps would be announced “once the right conditions are met”.

The Board of Peace was established by Trump earlier this year as part of a US-backed ceasefire plan for Gaza endorsed by the UN Security Council.

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The initiative aims to facilitate a transition away from Hamas rule while supporting the restoration of civilian administration and basic services across the territory of over two million Palestinians.

However progress has been slow, and the technocratic committee has yet to even enter Gaza.

Under the second phase of the US-backed deal, Israel was to gradually pull out of the territory and Hamas was to hand over its weapons, neither of which has happened.