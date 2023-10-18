PM Kakar strongly denounces Israeli attack on Hospital in Gaza

Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Al-Ahly Al-Mamadany Hospital in Gaza.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the premier said targeting a hospital, a sanctuary for those in need, is an indefensible act of inhumanity. He said international humanitarian law gives protection to hospitals and medical personnel.

PM Kakar demanded an end to this indiscriminate targeting and urged the international community to act swiftly to stop the violence and hold those responsible accountable.

During an interaction with the UN Secretary-General in Beijing, the prime minister said the global community should urge Israel to stop killing innocent Palestinians.

More than 500 have been killed in Israeli airstrike on al-Ahli Arab Hospital, according to the health ministry.

Hamas termed the attack on Gaza Hospital a “war crime”.

About 3,000 people have been killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip since the war erupted on October 7. More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed in the retaliation by Hamas.