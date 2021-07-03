Gaza man seeks PM Imran Khan’s help for his daughter’s treatment in Pakistan ‎

ISLAMABAD: A Palestinian man in Gaza has sought help from Prime Minister Imran Khan for the treatment of his daughter in Pakistan as she suffers from congenital bone deformation, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

According to details, Yousef Hassan Assad, a resident of Gaza, has written a letter to the prime minister, Imran Khan seeking medical treatment of his 15-year-old daughter, Walaa Yousif, who is suffering from congenital bone deformation, which is also dubbed as multiple arthrogryposes with DDH.

He said that she could get treatment in Jinnah Hospital and requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide medical assistance on humanitarian grounds.

Read More: HEARTBREAKING VIDEO SHOWS PALESTINIAN GIRL SHARING HER DISTRESS LIVING IN GAZA STRIP

Yousef Hassan Assad also shared x-rays of his daughter with the prime minister Imran Khan. The maternal aunt of the girl shared the letter on her Twitter handle with a caption: “A Palestinian girl needs your help for the treatment of curable bone disease in Pakistan”.