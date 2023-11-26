Gaza truce likely to extend as hostages release continues

Israel and Hamas truce is likely to extend further in Gaza as the release of hostages from both sides continues.

Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation Lolwah Rashid al-Khater said she hopes there is an increase in the quantity of humanitarian aid being delivered into the enclave.

“We hope our efforts aiming at extending the humanitarian truce will be successful. This will enable more parties to deliver more relief aid,” she told Al Jazeera during a visit to southern Gaza.

“There are several paths being followed, including the diplomatic one. To this end … efforts are being made, and talks being held in an attempt to have the truce extended.

On Friday, the first day of the truce, Hamas released 24 hostages, according to key mediator Qatar and an official Israeli list. They comprised 13 Israelis — all of whom were women and children, including some dual citizens — 10 Thais and one Filipino.

Israel in turn freed 39 women and children from its prisons.

“It’s only a start, but so far it’s gone well,” US President Joe Biden told reporters in Massachusetts, where he was spending the Thanksgiving holiday.

“I think the chances are real” for extending the truce, he said.

Biden also urged a broader effort to emerge from the crisis with a viable Palestinian state alongside Israel.

About 215 hostages remain in Gaza, Israeli army spokesman Doron Spielman said.

“We’re unaware, many of these cases, if they are dead or alive. We’re trying to collect intelligence,” he said.

Hamas fighters snatched the captives when they broke through Gaza’s militarised border with Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 people, according to Israeli figures.

In response to the deadliest attack in its history, Israel launched an air, artillery and naval offensive to destroy Hamas, killing about 15,000 people, according to the Hamas government in Gaza.

Hamas is expected to free 50 hostages during the ceasefire in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners, part of an agreement struck after talks involving Israel, Palestinian militant groups, Qatar, Egypt and the United States.