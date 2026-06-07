GB-6 Hunza Unofficial results

HUNZA: An independent candidate has taken the lead in the Gilgit-Baltistan legislative assembly election for the Hunza-6 constituency, winning 57 out of 88 polling stations according to unofficial results, ARY News reported.

The independent candidate, Naik Nam, has secured 3,860 votes so far. Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Colonel (Retd) Imtiaz follows with 2,817 votes.

Earlier, polling ended for the general elections on 24 seats of the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Assembly on time, marking the conclusion of a closely contested electoral battle in the region, as unofficial results are now coming in.

Voting commenced in the morning and continued uninterrupted until 5 pm. A total of 958,480 registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the elections.

More than 400 candidates are in the running, with 403 contenders competing for the 24 assembly seats.

A keen contest is expected among several political parties, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), alongside other political groups and independent candidates.