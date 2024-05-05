GB CM urges PM Shehbaz to deploy motorway police on KKH

GILGIT BALTISTAN: Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Chief Minister (CM), Gulbar Khan, has written a letter to Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, urging the deployment of motorway police on the Karakoram Highway (KKH), ARY News reported.

CM Gulbar Khan stressed that the deployment of motorway police is essential for safe travel on the Karakoram Highway, which has witnessed several fatal accidents in recent times.

Gulbar said that he has ordered an investigation into the recent accident near Chilas and directed that measures be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

The Karakoram Highway has seen a surge in traffic accidents, resulting in the loss of precious lives.

The Chief Minister noted that these accidents are not only causing human loss but also having a negative impact on tourism in Gilgit Baltistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that last year in December, at least 10 people, including two soldiers, lost their lives, and 21 passengers received injuries when unknown attackers opened fire at the Rawalpindi-bound bus from nearby hills in Chilas, causing the vehicle to collide with a goods truck.

As per details, Deputy Commissioner Diamer Captain (Rtd) Arif Ahmad stated that the incident occurred in Chilas district where unknown assailants opened fire on a passenger and the uncontrolled bus collided with a truck.