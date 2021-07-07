GB CM directs imposition of Covid-related emergency, hints at another lockdown

GILGIT: The Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Khalid Khurshid directed authorities to impose an emergency after a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A series of directives were issued during a session chaired by GB CM Khalid Khurshid to review the COVID-19 situation in the region. Concerned provincial officials briefed the GB chief minister regarding the Covid-related developments.

Khurshid expressed serious concerns over the rise of COVID-19 positivity rate up to 37 per cent in the region and immediately issued directives to contain its spread.

The GB authorities have been directed to ensure the implementation of Covid-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

CM Khurshid warned citizens of another lockdown in case of further rise in coronavirus cases. He asked citizens to immediately go for COVID-19 vaccination, otherwise, the government will need to impose another lockdown. He ordered ensuring coronavirus vaccination of all government employees and their families.

Moreover, it has been directed to impose a ban on crowded gatherings across GB and declaring vaccination certificates mandatory for those arriving in the region. GB CM directed to ensure compliance of COVID-19 SOPs and special steps for completing the vaccination process within two months.