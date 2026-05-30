GB Election: Saad Rafique, Asad Qaiser miss flight to Skardu

ISLAMABAD: PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique and PTI’s Asad Qaiser among some other passengers missed their flight to Skardu owing to a traffic block by the police.

“I had to visit Skardu for the PML-N election campaign and timely reached Islamabad airport but seen the traffic blocked by the Rawalpindi police,” Saad Rafique said. “No proper reason given for the traffic block,” he said.

“The airline closed the flight prior to the scheduled time despite restriction at the airport gate,” he complained. “We 13 passengers missed the flight owing to the traffic jam and the airline management’s behaviour,” he added.

He said, after hours of useless effort we returned back to homes, “It is the extreme of a callous attitude and incompetency,” he lamented.

Former speaker Asad Qaiser said that he missed the flight to Skardu while going for the PTI’s election campaign. The airport roads were blocked, which caused hardships for general public.

He said that all political parties except the PTI are running their election campaigns.

It is to be mentioned here that Gilgit Baltistan elections being held on June 07, 2026.