Gilgit-Baltistan: Preparations for the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Legislative Assembly elections have been finalised, with polling scheduled to take place on Sunday.

According to election authorities, voting will be held across 10 districts in the region’s three divisions. A total of 403 candidates are contesting elections in 24 constituencies.

Election Commission data shows that 272 independent candidates and 131 candidates representing various political parties are taking part in the polls.

All administrative arrangements have been completed, and 1,389 polling stations have been established for voters across the region.

According to the Election Commission’s Media Coordinator, polling staff have been deployed, including 1,389 Presiding Officers, 2,450 Assistant Presiding Officers and 2,450 Polling Officers.

Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan Police stated that political activity related to the elections has reached its peak, while the overall law and order situation in the region remains satisfactory and fully under control.

Police officials said that since 1 May, a total of 614 political activities have taken place in a peaceful environment. During the election campaign, 62 major public gatherings have been held so far.

In addition, 217 public meetings and inauguration ceremonies have been organised across the region, while 243 political offices have been established and 92 rallies conducted.

Gilgit-Baltistan Police have appealed to the public to demonstrate responsibility, tolerance and respect for the law on election day.

Citizens have also been urged to refrain from spreading rumours, making provocative statements or engaging in negative propaganda, while ensuring full compliance with the election code of conduct and national laws. In case of any emergency, residents have been advised to contact the police helpline on 15 immediately.