GB Elections 2026: Constituencies, Candidates, and Past Trends

The Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Assembly Elections 2026 have officially shifted Pakistan’s political landscape into overdrive. Originally scheduled for early winter, the regional battleground marks a crucial democratic milestone for Pakistan’s northernmost territory.

As political campaigning ends today, voters and analysts alike are parsing through intricate regional dynamics, party shifts, and historic constituency data.

Here is what you need to know about polling timeline, district breakdowns, frontline candidates, and the historical significance of these crucial elections.

Polling Schedule on June 7 Matters

The Election Commission of Gilgit-Baltistan (ECGB) had earlier targeted January 24, 2026, for the general election following the natural completion of the previous assembly’s five-year tenure in late 2025. However, the harsh winter intervened.

Severe blizzards, heavy sub-zero snowfall, and widespread infrastructural roadblocks threatened to disenfranchise significant portions of the high-altitude electorate. Prioritizing accessibility and constitutional inclusivity, the ECGB officially rescheduled the polling day to June 7, 2026.

In the interim, a caretaker setup led by Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retired) Yar Muhammad Nasir has overseen day-to-day administration to guarantee transparency

GB Assembly: The Battle for 24 General Seats

The Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly comprises 33 total seats but direct public voting takes place across only 24 general seats.

The remaining 9 seats—consisting of 6 reserved for women and 3 for technocrats and professionals—are allocated proportionally to political parties based on their final general seat counts.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been restricted from utilizing a unified electoral symbol. Consequently, PTI-aligned candidates are contesting as independently registered figures.

This introduces an intricate strategic dynamic as they lock horns with traditional political heavyweights like the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

While hundreds of candidates have completed scrutiny phases across the 24 constituencies, specific districts draw intense media scrutiny due to high-profile clashes:

District Key Constituencies Notable Candidates & Figures Regional Dynamics Gilgit GBA-1 to GBA-3 Amjad Hussain Azar (PPP) Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman (PML-N) Syed Sohail Abbas Shah (Ind.) The urban political hub. High-stakes contest featuring former CMs and senior party heads. Hunza & Nagar GBA-4 to GBA-6 Nawaz Khan Naji (BNF-N) Obaidullah Baig Strong strongholds for regional nationalist parties and influential independent coalitions. Skardu GBA-7 to GBA-12 Haji Gulbar Khan (JUI-F bloc) Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon The heart of Baltistan politics. Home turf to critical power brokers of the post-2023 assembly. Diamer GBA-15 to GBA-18 Local Tribal Shuras JUI-F Regional Nominees A belt where local tribal consensus and religious parties hold sway. Ghazir, Shigar, Kharmang GBA-13, 14, 19 to 24 Alliance Candidates Crucial swing seats historically vital for forming a majority coalition government.

Gilgit-Baltistan’s political history shows a distinct pattern: the regional electorate frequently aligns its mandate with the ruling party governing the federal capital in Islamabad. This trend has created massive swings over the last decade.

1. The 2020 General Elections

In the November 2020 elections, riding on federal momentum, the PTI swept the polls. They initially claimed 16 general seats, expanding into a commanding two-thirds supermajority of 22 seats after independent winners and reserved members joined their legislative block. The PPP secured 5 seats, while the PML-N was reduced to 3. This led to Khalid Khurshid assuming the Chief Minister’s office. Following his 2023 legal disqualification, Haji Gulbar Khan formed a multi-party coalition to complete the legislative term.

2. The 2015 General Election

Five years earlier, the paradigm was reversed. Coinciding with the PML-N’s federal government, the party dominated the 2015 GB elections, converting a major wave into 22 total seats. The PPP was hollowed out to a single seat. Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman led a remarkably stable five-year tenure as Chief Minister, focusing heavily on regional infrastructure.

Case Study in Voter Volatility: GBA-3 (Gilgit-III)

To understand how swiftly tides turn in Gilgit-Baltistan, one only needs to look at the historical timeline of the critical GBA-3 (Gilgit-III) constituency:

2009 Election: Won by Aftab Haider (PPP) with 6,214 votes.

2015 Election: Won by Dr. Muhammad Iqbal (PML-N) with 7,852 votes.

2020 Election: Won by Syed Sohail Abbas Shah (PTI) with 6,807 votes.

With PTI candidates executing decentralized independent campaigns, the standard three-way party calculus is deeply fragmented. Regional analysts suggest that a clear single-party majority remains highly unlikely.

The path to the next government house in Gilgit-Baltistan will almost certainly depend on intense post-election alignments, independent candidates’ leverage, and targeted local coalition-building.