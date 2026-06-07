GILGIT: The Election Commission of Gilgit-Baltistan has dismissed as fake a notification circulating on social media that purportedly relates to the disqualification of election candidate Riyaz Akbar.

In a statement, the commission said the document had not been issued by the Election Commission and carries no legal or administrative validity.

The commission further stated that the name and signature of the Provincial Election Commissioner had been fraudulently used on the forged notification, describing the act as a punishable offence under the law.

Officials said the matter was being taken seriously and that legal action would be initiated against those responsible for creating and disseminating the fabricated document.

The Election Commission urged the public, political parties and media organisations not to rely on unverified or fake documents and to seek information only through official channels.

It reiterated that information released through the commission’s authorised sources should be regarded as authentic and credible.

The commission also reaffirmed its commitment to fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities and ensuring the conduct of free, fair and transparent elections in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Polling is underway for the general elections on 24 seats of the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Assembly, marking the start of a closely contested electoral battle in the region.

Voting commenced in the morning and will continue uninterrupted until 5pm. A total of 958,480 registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the elections. More than 400 candidates are in the running, with 403 contenders competing for the 24 assembly seats.