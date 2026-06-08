GILGIT-BALTISTAN: Official results from several constituencies in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly elections have confirmed victories for candidates across multiple districts, with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) emerging as a leading political force.

GBLA-1 Gilgit-I (80 polling stations): Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Amjad Advocate secured victory with 10,594 votes, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Shafiq-ud-Din came second with 6,316 votes.

GBLA-4 Nagar-I (53 polling stations): PPP’s Muhammad Ali Akhtar won the seat with 7,654 votes, defeating Islami Tehreek candidate Muhammad Ayub Waziri, who received 6,597 votes.

GBLA-6 Hunza (88 polling stations): independent candidate Nek Nam Karim won with 6,390 votes, while PPP’s Colonel (R) Imtiaz-ul-Haq finished second with 5,417 votes.

GBLA-7 Skardu-I (31 polling stations): PPP’s Tauqeer Mehdi Shah secured victory with 4,320 votes, followed by Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party’s Raja Jalal with 3,891 votes.

GBLA-8 Skardu-II (70 polling stations): Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) candidate Kazim Meesam won with 10,658 votes, while PPP’s Syed Muhammad Ali Shah came second with 10,065 votes.

GBLA-11 Kharmang (51 polling stations): PPP candidate Iqbal Hussain led with 5,944 votes, ahead of PML-N’s Syed Mohsin Rizvi, who received 4,589 votes.

GBLA-12 Shigar (71 polling stations): PPP’s Imran Nadeem secured victory with 12,944 votes, followed by ITP’s Raja Azam with 8,682 votes, and PML-N’s Tahir Shigri with 6,098 votes.

GBLA-16 Diamer-II: Independent candidate Syed Imam Malik won the seat with 6,320 votes, narrowly defeating Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Ataullah, who received 6,296 votes.

GBLA-18 Diamer-IV: PML-N candidate Kifayat-ur-Rehman secured victory with 5,521 votes, according to official results. Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) candidate Gulbar Khan finished second with 4,916 votes.

GBLA-20 Ghizer-II (69 polling stations): PML-N’s Abdul Jehan won with 6,917 votes, while PPP’s Nazir Ahmed came second with 6,758 votes.

GBLA-21: Ghizer- III: Independent candidate Aman Ali Amir won the seat by securing 9,938 votes. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Ayub Shah finished in second place with 6,643 votes.

GBLA-23 Ghanche-II (50 polling stations): independent candidate Anwar Ali led with 12,117 votes, while independent candidate Haji Abdul Hameed received 4,197 votes.

The results indicate a closely contested election with PPP maintaining a strong presence, alongside notable wins for PML-N, independent candidates, and other political parties across the region.