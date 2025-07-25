GB floods: Nine dead, over 500 homes destroyed, confirms govt spox

GILGIT – At least nine people have lost their lives in the ongoing flood emergency in Gilgit-Baltistan, including two women and two children, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting the government’s spokesperson, Faizullah Firaq.

Speaking to the media, the spokesperson confirmed that 10 to 12 individuals remain missing as search operations continue in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The floods have caused widespread devastation, destroying more than 500 houses and over 12 kilometers of roads.

Twenty-seven bridges and 22 vehicles have also been swept away by the raging floodwaters. Additionally, several shops and livestock shelters have been destroyed, while thousands of feet of timber have been carried off by the torrents.

District Diamer has reportedly suffered the most severe human and material losses. More than a dozen people have been injured in the disaster, while over 300 stranded tourists and passengers have been successfully rescued.

The Pakistan Army has played a leading role in ongoing rescue and search operations, which are still underway to locate the missing individuals.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued the details of casualties caused by the devastating ongoing monsoon rains across Pakistan, saying that at least 13 people lost their lives over the past 24 hours.

According to the NDMA, 13 persons also sustained injuries in various rain-related incidents during the period. Punjab recorded the highest number of casualties, with seven deaths followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where three individuals were killed due to heavy rains and flooding.

Islamabad reported two deaths in various rain-related incidents while one person lost life in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The NDMA issued warnings of continued heavy rainfall, urging residents to remain vigilant and avoid vulnerable areas as the monsoon season intensifies.