GB Govt formation: PPP, PML-N consult over constitutional offices

GILGIT: The PPP and the PML-N are consulting over the constitutional offices for the formation of government in Gilgit Baltistan, sources said.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to nominate Imran Nadeem Shigri as speaker of the GB Assembly and the party leadership has approved his name for the office, sources said.

Imran Nadeem has returned elected as the member of the Gilgit Baltistan Assembly on the ticket of the People’s Party.

Imran Nadeem Shigri, senior PPP leader, was elected assembly member from GBA-12 Shiger constituency.

Sources disclosed that Aurangzeb Khan Advocate is likely to be named the Governor of GB region.

Aurangzeb Khan held the office of the law minister of the region and has been senior vice president of PML-N Gilgit Baltistan.

Moreover, Ibrahim Sunai, another PML-N member, elected from GBA-22, Ghanche, could be nominated deputy speaker of the assembly.

The PPP has bagged 11 general seats in recent regional elections, has also been in contact with the members returned elected as independents.