GB govt warns Centre of protest against ‘non-issuance of funds’

ISLAMABAD: Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) government has warned Centre of staging massive protest in front of the parliament if the latter failed to release its development funds, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, GB’s Information Minister Fathullah Khan has announced to hold a meeting of administrative territory’s cabinet at Islamabad’s D-Chowk.

“The federal government has seized more than half of the development budget of Gilgit-Baltistan”, Fathullah Khan said, warning Centre of staging massive protest in front of the parliament if the latter failed to release its development funds.

He feared that inevitable situations will arise in the administrative territory if the federal government continued to drag feet on releasing their dues.

“The government has also imposed a cut on the wheat subsidy”, he said, adding that the GB government has run out of money to purchase wheat.

“During Imran Khan’s tenure, the territory received a record development budget”, he said, urging the federal government to take necessary measures to fulfill the needs of the territory.

Comments