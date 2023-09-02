GB imposes ban over gatherings under section 144

CHILAS: The Gilgit-Baltistan government has imposed ban under section 144 on public gatherings in the entire region, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The regional government in an order, also imposed ban over exhibition of arms and aerial firing.

The government has imposed ban over religious gatherings and any effort to block highways as protest, for an indefinite period.

In view of the law and order situation in Gilgit-Baltistan region, the administration in the area has suspended 4G broadband services, while the 2G services will remain continued.

According to sources, Internet services in the region, have been suspended for an indefinite period on the recommendation of the provincial administration and orders of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

A list of the names of the people, has been prepared, who have been involved in spreading hate and lawlessness, sources said.

An administration action will be taken, and unscrupulous elements will be arrested over spreading hatred, sources added.